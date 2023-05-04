SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The local Savannah Redspirit Women’s Motorcycle Riding Club (WMRC) Ladies will be hosting a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) benefit ride to raise awareness of violence against the Indigenous community.

National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, Native women are disproportionately affected by violence across the globe. WMRC hopes to raise awareness about how violence affects Native communities in hopes of ending violence against women.

According to the organization, the ride is the first for the group. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. and will be $25. All proceeds will benefit an MMIW organization.

Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with kick stands up at 11:00 a.m. The ride will begin and end at the Redrum MC Clubhouse located at 4157 HWY 17 in Richmond Hill.

To learn more about the organization, click here.