SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This Sunday, women in their 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s will take the stage to show their wisdom, strength, and courage while overcoming adversities.

The second annual Adult Empowerment Pageant kick-offs at 4 p.m. at the Progressive Community Center on Hwy 17.

WSAV’s Kim Gusby will serve as one of the judges.

Tickets are still available. For more information, call 912-507-9980.