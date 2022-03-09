SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The organization Operation: Changing The World One Stem At A Time plans to host an awards ceremony on Thursday honoring women or their achievements and efforts to support STEM education.

Operation: STEMpowered, a Women in STEM Panel and Awards Ceremony takes place at Front Porch Improv from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $15. Organizers say proceeds from the event will benefit a scholarship fund for a local young woman who plans to major in a stem-related field.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/operationstempowered-a…