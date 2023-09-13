SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s Brightside Child and Family Advocacy will be hosting its first annual Creating Brighter Futures Award Ceremony and Cocktail Celebration next month.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at The Palmetto Club located at The Landings.

According to the organization, the night will be dedicated to honoring those who have made the greatest impact on foster youth in our area. In addition, another feature of the event will be the presentation of the Judge John Beam Scholarship to a young community member who is pursuing their dreams of post-secondary education. The event will also raise funds and awareness about the lives of foster youth in the Coastal Empire.

”Young adults exiting foster care in Chatham County face immense obstacles on their journey to adulthood. They have experienced instability and trauma during their time in foster care, and as they reach adulthood, they are thrust into independence without the support system they desperately need,” explained Executive Director, Kate Blair.

She continued, “The consequences of this lack of support are profound and alarming resulting in higher rates of mental illness and drug abuse, higher risk of homelessness, and fewer high school graduates. With your support, we will provide youth in foster care with the support and resources they need to flourish, unlocking their potential and guiding them toward brighter futures.”

To become a sponsor of this event or to purchase tickets click or tap here.