LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan and Liberty Counties Chapter of the Top Ladies of Distinction is hosting a fundraising ride in partnership with Tapestry for sickle cell anemia awareness.

“We Ride for the Cure” will take place on Sept. 24 at Riceboro Youth Center located at 5659 Coastal Hwy in Riceboro. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the ride begins at 10:00 a.m.

The cost to attend is $10.

If you have questions about the event, please call Deloris Stevens-Mitchell at 912-977-3280