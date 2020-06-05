Local organization seeks help for senior citizen meal distribution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV ) – Savannah nonprofit Senior Citizen Inc. is seeking volunteers to help them with their senior citizen meal distribution program.

For over 60 years the Savannah-based organization has served the community’s senior population. Patti Lyons, the president of Senior Citizen Inc., said 25 percent of Savannah’s community is comprised of senior citizens, with one out of every six adults over the age of 60 struggling with food insecurity.

“Older adults typically when they are hurting or they’re in need, they’re not going out of their home and so they become isolated just by that nature but with this virus we are all isolated and so I really wanted people to think about who in their neighborhood might be older and who might need something and to give us a call,” Lyons said.











Meals on Wheels is currently providing food for over 1,800 seniors. With stores opening back up, Lyons said they are losing a lot of their volunteers. She said even if you have a spare hour, they would love any help.

You can call (912) 236- 0363 to volunteer. Click HERE to find out more about the programs they have available.