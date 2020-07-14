Local organization provides 61 bikes to help others during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bike Walk Savannah distributed 61 bikes to people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic with their bicycle recycling program.

The New Standard Cycles program collects donated bikes from the community, and works with area non-profits and service agencies to help others find transportation.

According to Bike Walk Savannah, they received more than 175 requests from community members for bikes over the past two months.

Bikes have been donated from all over Chatham County, including a sizable contribution from 100 Black Men of Savannah.

“The 100 Black Men of Savannah, Inc. values our ability to partner with organizations that are genuinely making a difference in the Savannah community,” said Harold Oglesby, “It was, therefore, a pleasure to team with Bike Walk Savannah to get bikes in the hands of Savannahians who needed them.”

If you would like to contribute to the program can email caila@bikewalksavannah.org.

For more information about Bike Walk Savannah visit bikewalksavannah.org.