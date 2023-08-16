SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nearly 25% of all Georgia businesses are owned by women — Today, our guest is working to increase the number.

We are joined by the owner and consultant of Aspire to Nspire Torian Jackson-Mackey. She’s here to tell us more about our her organization’s mission and how they work to sharpen entrepreneurial skills in women across the Coastal Empire.

Jackson-Mackey also discusses her upcoming inaugural event, Business Chronicles: Real Conversations with Real Women coming up on Thursday, August 24.