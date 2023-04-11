SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local artist Panhandle Slim created a mural quoting Flau’jae Johnson that now hangs on the wall outside the Frank Callen Boys And Girls Club.

It was already being created when the star basketball player helped LSU win the National Championship.

She is an accomplished rapper who has been featured on the national stage.

You may remember her appearances on America’s Got Talent right here on WSAV.

Flau’jae has always credited the Frank Callen Boys And Girls Club for making her who she is today and those are the words that appear on the mural.