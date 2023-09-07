SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone is invited to the table for this conversation.

The story behind the food we eat early in life will be on the menu this weekend in Savannah.

The free event will help children explore health eating and wellness. The forum will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside Savannah Technical College’s Eckburg Auditorium.

Guests can expect a peer-facilitated panel discussion, Q&A session, vital health screenings, vendor expo and the opportunity to speak individually with panelists.

“Playing with Food” is presented in conjunction with Forsyth Farmers’ Market, Georgia

Department of Early Care & Learning, and Healthy Savannah. For more information,

registration, and continued updates on the morning.

Click or tap here for more information. You can register for the event here.

Joining us to serve up this mission are Gena Taylor, executive director of Greenbriar Children’s Center and Marianne Ganem Poppell, Marketing Event Coordinator.