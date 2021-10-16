Local organization aids disabled veterans with free mobile assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Founded in 2009, the Wish to Walk foundation helps support disabled veterans, in need of mobile assistance.

It provides refurbished wheelchairs, walkers, ramps and vehicle hand controls — all free of charge. A portion of the sales at Reece Barbeque Saturday, went toward helping those veterans in need.

“I’ve had veterans that sat down and cried because when they see me in a wheelchair it’s like somebody understands,” says James Shaw, founder of the organization. “I go to sleep wondering how I’m going to do it and wake up and do it all over again, it’s a blessing and god put me in the right place at the right time.”

The organization created a GoFundMe, to raise money to buy a skid loader for construction. The current goal is $80,000.