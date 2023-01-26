SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Divine Rest is dedicated to helping homeless individuals across the Coastal Empire by providing much need essentials to those in need.

Georgette Jackson saw this area of need in the community and wasted no time.

She first began by providing bottled water for homeless women with the support of volunteers. Once the word spread about her organization, a partnership was created with several community groups.

15 years later, her nonprofit is providing clothes, shoes, tents, toiletries, blankets, hot meals, and gas cards to people who need them.

We sat down with Jackson to learn more about her organization and how Divine Rest is making a difference in the lives of homeless women in our community.