Local nonprofit hosts ‘Poker Run’ to support homeless veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to come together to support homeless veterans on Sunday.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Organization (VFW) in Savannah is hosting the second annual Poker Run to benefit the Tiny House Project. The project aims to provide housing stability for veterans within a community of tiny homes.

Organizers say the event not only brings support for local homeless veterans, but also helps the local VFW Post 660 get back on its feet after closing for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Poker Run starts at the VFW Post 660 at 5115 Ogeechee Road at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Lunch will be served for $5.

The community is invited back to the VFW after the run to enjoy live music, door prizes, and raffles.

Anyone unable to make it to the Poker Run who still wants to contribute can visit the VFW Post 660 Facebook page to learn more ways to show support.