SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new fundraiser by Family Promise of the Coastal Empire is underway with a special twist.

Wednesday is the first day of a month-long March Madness-style raffle nicknamed Hoops for Housing, to help families in our area struggling with homelessness.

There are 31 days of this raffle and 31 chances to win various prizes with the grand prize on March 31st being $10,000. All of the proceeds will help Family Promise get families in our area experiencing housing insecurity off the streets.

Organizers say they desperately need a new van to help transport families and funds to update their childcare centers.

“Those funds directly help the services that we offer to our families. So, it really goes to making sure that the families we’re working with are in a safe and comfortable space that is clean–that it is a home away from home until they go in their permanent homes,” says Katrina Bostick, Family Promise of the Coastal Empire’s executive director.

Tickets for the raffle are $25 and you can buy as many as you’d like by visiting the website here.