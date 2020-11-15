Local nonprofit hosts Christmas carol contest to help Savannah moms, children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local nonprofit is hosting an online fundraiser to support single mothers in Savannah.

Shelter From The Rain is unable to host their annual Christmas concert this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the organization will host a virtual Christmas carol contest featuring WSAV’s own Kim Gusby, along with Dedrick Clark, Lyn Avenue, Laiken Love, Porschia Mitchell, The Savannah Bananas, Reese Bailey and The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.

The fundraiser kicks off Nov. 15 and goes through Dec. 20.

The online Christmas carol video with the most votes will be the winner, who will be announced Christmas week.

“2020 has been very hard on many of the families that we serve, but it has also presented an opportunity for us to develop creative ways to meet their needs and work more with our community partners”, said Jennifer Graham, Founder and Director of Shelter From the Rain.

Funds raised during the fundraiser will help single mothers and children in need through Shelter From The Rain’s Mental Health for Single Moms program, their Virtual Tutoring Services for Students of Single Mothers, their Community Diaper Bank and their ”Hope For the Holidays” Christmas Giveaway.

For more information on how you can help with the fundraiser, visit: www.shelterfromtherain.com.

To see WSAV’s Kim Gusby’s carol, click here!