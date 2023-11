SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — S2S Facts, Inc. is holding a special holiday Thanksgiving food giveaway today.

The organization, which serves youth, senior citizens, and women, has partnered with Cricket Wireless to serve 300 families ahead of Thanksgiving.

Participants can drive up to the Cricket store, located at 2010 MLK Jr. Blvd, and pop their trunks and receive various food items to prepare for the holidays.

The giveaway will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.