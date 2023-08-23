SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Following up on the story about the homeless encampment we did yesterday, WSAV paid a visit to The Dive. It’s an organization specializing in community outreach that helps feed and reunite people in need with their family members.

”There’s a chance and there’s hope. You just have to reach out and they will get back to you,” said Jerome Maxwell, a veteran who goes to The Dive for resources.

Aside from regularly feeding homeless people and reaching out to their family members, they also partner with JC Lewis Healthcare and Gateway Behavioral Health to provide check-ups and mental health services.

Every Thursday, health services are available at The Dive, and volunteers set up booths with food while working with people to explore possibilities of returning them back home. The Dive regularly provides bus tickets to people, if they are able to reach their family.

“If you have found yourself in a situation where you don’t know if your family wants you back. You might be scared, you don’t have to call. I will call for you.” According to Kristy Crill, founder of The Dive

If you’d like to volunteer with The Dive, or if you’re in need of some help click or tap here.