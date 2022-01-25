Local nonprofit devoted to helping women celebrates relaunch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local nonprofit has relaunched after closing in 2020.

AWWIN, Inc., or Assisting Working Women in Need, hosted a relaunch celebration via Zoom on Tuesday evening due to the coronavirus pandemic. The relaunch also celebrated the birthday of AWWIN founder Sarahlyn U. Argrow Phillips.

Board president Catherine Argrow Cummings says she felt the need to relaunch AWWIN not

only to honor her mother’s legacy, but to meet the needs in the community.

“Some working women still need assistance,” Cummings stated.

The virtual event was open to the public. A minimum donation of $5 was requested at the event with proceeds benefitting the AWWIN Financial Assistance Program.

The celebration consisted of reflections, conversations about the organization’s future, trivia and prizes.

In 2021, the organization provided Thanksgiving dinner for four families and Christmas gifts for four families.

Learn more about AWWIN’s services at this link.