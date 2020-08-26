Local nonprofit calls on community to assist thousands of Savannah’s homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local couple says they felt compelled to give back to Savannah’s homeless population amid the ongoing pandemic, so they’re doing their part to help.

Every other week, Jau’Cinta and Devin Wallace join other volunteers in devoting time to preparing hot meals, hygiene packs, clothing and other essential items for those that need them the most.

Jau’Cinta says the idea came to her as the coronavirus outbreak unfolded in March, and by late June, she and her husband had begun distributing items to the homeless.

“We just wanted to get out in the community and help those that were in need, and when we did it our first run, we were able to serve approximately 200 individuals off of just raising donations in our community,” she told WSAV.com NOW.

“Once we did it the first time, we just knew that we could not stop, it just had to be an ongoing thing for us,” she said.

The Wallaces were able to gather donations from their homeowner’s association community as well as from fellow church members at Life in the Word Kingdom Ministries.

The duo started out as a mobile operation, packaging up items and driving them over to tent city camping areas.

“We would go to the squares downtown because we know that’s where most of the homeless population pretty much hang out around City Market by First African Baptist Church,” Jau’Cinta said.

Richmond Hill resident Leigh Cortez later joined the couple in their efforts after a chance meeting during heavy rainfall in downtown Savannah.

“I’m running through the middle of Forsyth Park and I see the two of them out there giving meals to people,” Cortez told WSAV.com NOW.

“I ran up during a rainstorm and said, you know, ‘what’s going on? Can I help out in any way?’ So that’s pretty much how we met just really quickly,” Cortez shared.

Cortez and her husband have been able to help raise $1,200 for the nonprofit group’s efforts thus far, according to Jau’Cinta.

“We were able to not only become stationary, but we were able to up our game with hot meals,” she said. “It evolved from sandwiches to grilled hot dog meals and spaghetti dinners, and [recently], we served fried chicken, yellow rice string beans and dinner rolls,” she said.

They’ve been getting the word out about events by placing flyers where the homeless population can see them.

The community has grown comfortable enough with the volunteers to tell them what they need when they stop by.

“When they got familiar with our faces and our vehicles, they begin to tell us, ‘hey, we need bug spray; can you get us bug spray?’” said Jau’Cinta, whose home with Devin has an organized storage space dedicated to all the supplies donated for their distributions.

“It became a constant thing for us, it’s like a drive, like we just eat, sleep and think about this population, we’ve got to get them what they need,” she said.

The group says they’re sure to abide by social distancing rules and always ensure each person served wears a face mask.

“We have just started packaging hand sanitizer because we saw on the homeless authority website that there was a really strong need for the homeless community to have hand sanitizer and wash areas,” Jau’Cinta said.

She noted that while they plan to continue their efforts to help the homeless for the foreseeable future, they’ll only be able to do so with continued assistance from the community.

“These things aren’t cheap, so we just continue to collect donations,” she said.

She says she’s learned that Savannah has over 4,600 homeless people, and adds that the staggering number is far too many, particularly in the time of COVID-19.

“The homeless population [doesn’t have] access to the health care that we have, so it’s important for us to take a stand and protect them,” Jau’Cinta said. “They’re like our family, they’re individuals who need help in time of need, and this is indeed a time of need.”

Devin says he hopes people use this period of uncertainty to think of others who might be struggling.

“We actually complain about not being able to get to the quality of stuff that we’re used to getting when they were not getting anything at all before,” he said.

The group says they’re often running out of food and hygiene products, so they’re calling on community members to help out by volunteering or donating items or funds if able.

“I really wish that everyone can go out there and see how beautiful it is giving, hearing what they need and just being able to have a conversation with them,” Jau’Cinta said.

For anyone who’d like to help out with the group’s efforts to assist Savannah’s homeless community, Jau’Cinta “Jay” Wallace can be reached at (912) 272-0514.

You can view their Facebook fundraiser by clicking this link.