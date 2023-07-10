SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Volunteers in the Savannah area are in high demand when it comes to local non-profits, and they need community support now more than ever.

Some of the non-profits have seen a decline in volunteers since the pandemic, while others are dealing with the effects of having a fast-growing business.

Brightside Child and Family Advocacy, an organization that helps neglected and abused children, recently announced that they are in urgent need of volunteers.

“Since Covid, numbers have dropped across the country with the number of volunteers wanting to do volunteer work,” Mandy Roberts, CASA advocacy director, said. “It has been difficult the last couple of months recruiting volunteers.”

Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest, Mary Jane Crouch, said they are preparing around 6,000 meals out of their kitchen every day. They serve about 75 different locations, making sure children have lunch this summer.

“We could always use more volunteers,” Crouch explained. “We are getting food in now; a lot more than we were. We need people to pack that food and get it back out the door.”

America’s Second Harvest is one of the bigger non-profits in the Savannah area, while Renegade Paws Rescue is a grassroots organization with a whole different set of needs.

“We’re always trying to keep up with the demand,” Rachel Weymouth, Renegade Paws Rescue volunteer, said. “We’re constantly working to keep a volunteer base meeting up with the demand for the need in this community and that continues to grow so our need continues to grow.”

The founder of Renegade Paws Rescue, Jennifer Taylor, said most positions at the animal rescue are not paid making the business dependent on volunteers.

“We’re a lot smaller, a lot newer and very grassier,” Weymouth said. “We scrap for all the money that we have.”

Crouch says it is important for the community to volunteer no matter what organization it is.

“Well, they say volunteering helps you live longer,” Crouch added. “That’s one of the big things because it is healthy. It not only gives you a sense of giving back, but it is also good to get out and move and get involved.”

If you are interested in volunteering, visit America’s Second Harvest, Renegade Paws Rescue and Brightside Child and Family Advocacy.