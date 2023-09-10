SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A non-profit organization called Sickle Cell Association Savannah raised awareness for sickle cell anemia by hosting a walk on Saturday.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness month and to kick it off, Sickle Cell Association Savannah put together an event to shed more light on this disease.

Lake Mayer was filled with people, young and old, eager to walk for a cause that highlights sickle cell anemia. News 3 got the chance to be there and speak with people that were walking for a cure, a sense of community, hope, and love.

“It’s just important that we have the community involved to help us raise awareness for sickle cell anemia,” Angela Sheppard, president of Sickle Cell Association Savannah said.

“Our slogan is walk for hope, walk for a cure, walk for community and most importantly all walk for love.”

When registering for this event, individuals were to $30, while groups of ten or more were to pay $25 per person. We asked Sheppard what their association’s fundraising goal was.

“The only goal is that the community come out and show love today,” Sheppard said. “That is our overall goal and I think we have succeeded in reaching that goal.”

There were multiple organizations showing their support. News 3 spoke with “CORE”, a crisis response organization about their role in this event. They provided free testing kits and even COVID-19 vaccines.

“Today we had about 5 people come over, but we vaccinated 3 out of the 5,” Monique Scott with CORE said. “That’s a great start for this morning. I am so excited to see what the rest of the event has for us.”

Sheppard told us the walk created a sense of community among the people that were there.