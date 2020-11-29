Local non-profit hosts Christmas toy drive

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – A local non-profit organization is helping put presents under the tree for families in need this Christmas.

P.A.C.K Savannah helps meet the basic needs of children in Savannah by providing food, clothing and basic necessities. The organization hosted a Christmas toy drive where they collected toys to wrap and give to families in need.

The pandemic has made it hard for many families to get presents under the tree this year and organizers say this toy drive helps ease some of that stress.

“We have seen so many families that were kind of on the edge already and COVID-19 has been such a hard time for the community that its pushed a lot of people to the point where they can’t provide Christmas gifts for their children,” explains founder of P.A.C.K, Malena Stone.

“I think its really highlighted the need for non-profits in the community and when everything is shut down people still have needs. They still need food and clothing and to take care of their children. Christmas has to happen and Santa still has to come”, Stone adds.

Volunteers who helped wrap and pack presents say that they’re happy they get to help where it’s needed most.

“We love to come out here we feel good about helping people and getting things ready for people to pack. Fortunately we have the time that a lot of people don’t have and its a blessing from god that we can do this,” says first year volunteers, Myra and Stacy Pierce.

The organization is still accepting unwrapped toys. You can drop them off at their headquarters on Mall Terrace.