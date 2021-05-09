Local non-profit gives free meals to single moms for Mother’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While many celebrate their mothers on Mother’s Day some single Savannah moms received free meals for their families Sunday.

Non-profit Shelter From The Rain Inc., provided the meals in its 2nd Annual “Meals for Moms” food giveaway.

“Being able to provide relief for single mothers and show our local food providers support, brings us so much joy,” Jennifer T. Graham, Shelter From The Rain Executive Director said. “This Meal for Moms fundraiser allows us to help two different groups at one time and fulfill our mission of enhancing the lives of single mothers. It is an honor to show love to single moms and our community restaurants on Mother’s Day Weekend.”

Organizers said the food giveaway began last year to help both single moms and local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic and was able to supply 100 meals to single-parent families. The event also helped three local restaurants, according to organizers.

Shelter From The Rain Inc. will hold a “Virtual Mommy Meetup Support Group” event on May 22 and a game night the same day those interested can register here.