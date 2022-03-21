SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local non-profit organization, Shelter From the Rain, celebrated National Single Parent Day over the weekend with a free Homeownership Workshop.

The workshop for single moms happened Saturday at the group’s monthly Mommy MeetUp Support Group.

Shelter From the Rain says they offer either an in-person or virtual support group for single

moms each month that focuses on a developmental area.

Organizers say past topics have included wellness, entrepreneurship, finances, self-care, employment opportunities, virtual learning, mental health, and grief.

According to the US Census Bureau, National Single Parent Day was held on March 21 to celebrate families headed by single parents.

The U.S. Census says almost a quarter of children in the U.S. under the age of 18 live with one parent and no other adults.