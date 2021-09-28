Local nonprofit brings awareness, aid to families in need of diapers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One in three families in the U.S. are unable to afford diapers. One organization in the Coastal Empire is all about bringing awareness to the issue during diaper awareness week.

“The purpose of National Diaper Awareness Week is to bring attention to the issue of diaper poverty in the U.S.,” says Over the Moon (OTM) Diaper Bank employee, Cyerra Britt. “National Diaper Awareness Week also gives families, and communities and elected officials to talk about diaper poverty and come up with solutions on how to end diaper poverty.”

OTM Diaper Bank serves Coastal Georgia by providing free diapers, hygiene and period products to those in need. It is the only of its kind in Coastal Georgia, in an area where many families need their services.

“In Savannah, over 22% of children who are under six years old live in poverty,” Britt says.

According to data from the National Diaper Bank, the average cost of diapers for one baby is $92 a month. The average family of two living in poverty has an income of roughly $1,400 a month.

“Diaper need means you have to cut back on other basic essentials so that you can afford having enough diapers for your children,” Britt says.

That’s where OTM comes in, giving out products for free.

“No federal programs cover the cost of diapers, WIC doesn’t cover diapers, snap doesn’t cover the cost of diapers, the red cross doesn’t provide diapers,” Britt says. “So Over The Moon Diaper Bank is trying to fulfill a big need in our area.”

During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Over The Moon is hosting a community diaper drive. They’ve partnered with local Savannah businesses and community centers.

Look for these blue barrels at various locations across Savannah to drop off diapers, training pants, baby wipes and other baby hygiene products from now until Oct. 6.

OTM also accepts monetary donations. To find out more about OTM, scan the barcode on one of those blue barrels or click or tap here.