SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Get ready to celebrate because the second annual Tybee Post Music Fest is less than a month away!

Last year, over 700 people came together to enjoy the music festival and raise money for the Tybee Post Theater, a cultural cornerstone in our community as well as a beacon of entertainment and education for Tybee Island.

This year, the festival will feature 10 unique bands. Headling the show will be Everclear and the Spin Doctors. And, not only will the music be kicking, but guests can enjoy a spectacular venue at the iconic Hotel Tybee located at 1401 Strand Ave., Tybee Island, Ga. 31328 with a view of beautiful South Beach as the backdrop for the day.

The event will take place on November 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. General admission will be $150 per guest and VIP entry will be $225 per guest. Buy tickets by clicking or tapping here. If you’re a business or organization interested in being a sponsor of this event, follow this link.