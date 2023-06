SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Back in April, we interviewed a Savannah master hairstylist on First News at 4.

Tim Cabell is known the world over – and has won national and international hair competitions for his unmatched talent and creativity.

Today he is celebrating life after winning a tough battle with cancer.

Family, caregivers, and friends including – Tina Tyus-Shaw, were at Memorial’s Anderson Cancer Institute to support Tim – after his final chemotherapy treatment.