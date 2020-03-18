Local libraries offer more online resources as locations close

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Live Oak Public Libraries has announced all 16 locations will be closed until April 1 due to coronavirus concerns.

But the library system is providing support for their members during the lockdowns.

Executive Director of Live Oak Public Libraries David Singleton told News 3 that all overdue fines will be waived and all materials that are currently checked out are automatically renewed.

“It was a difficult decision to close,” Singleton said. “It was one that we thought a lot about over the past two weeks. Access is what libraries are about. We’re willing to help in any way we can in the community to give access to people who need it.”

Singleton says there is no need to come to the library — book drops are closed and you can keep your materials for the time being.

The libraries have extensive resources online for free that can keep you entertained while you are self-quarantined.

The “eLibrary” offers e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, newspapers, movies, TV and more are all accessible with your library card information.

“Hoopla has a lot of movies and tv shows for example, so that’s a great place to find it. You can actually stream it right through your tv,” Singleton said. “There’s a Hoopla app that you can download on whatever device you use. Then you can download it on your phone and play it right on your TV.”

All Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students have free access to all e-resources for early literacy, homework help, study tools and more using their student ID cards.

“You can take SAT practice tests, driving tests, nursing tests, and just about anything else you can think of,” Singleton said.

“This could give people a little more room to read and self-isolate if they need to do that,” he added.

These digital resources can be accessed on any device at liveoakpl.org/elibrary.

List of available resources: