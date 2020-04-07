Local Ice cream giveaway hopes to help with COVID-19 isolation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local ice cream parlor hosts a social media giveaway during COVID-19. Leopold’s plans to give away a pint of ice cream every day this week to some lucky customers.

Leopold’s is calling the giveaway “Scoops of Happiness.”

Leopold’s invites locals in Savannah to nominate their friends and family on social media for a chance to receive a free pint of their super-premium, homemade ice cream.

The Savannah community can nominate someone with whom they would like to share a little happiness during these difficult times by commenting on the daily Scoops of Happiness post on Facebook or Instagram.

At the end of each day, one entry will be randomly chosen to win two pints of ice cream: one for the nominee, and one for the person who made the nomination.

Both winners will get to choose their favorite flavor based on availability. To encourage social distancing, each party will be contacted separately to discuss their pint pickup details.

“Right now, many in our community are isolated and feeling the effects of social distancing and the most important thing we can all do is share happiness,” said Stratton Leopold, owner of Leopold’s Ice Cream, “We started Scoops of Happiness because we want to give people in Savannah something to get excited about.”

Scoops of Happiness giveaway will continue through Tuesday, April 14.

Leopold’s Ice Cream has shifted their operations to reflect local and statewide safety guidelines issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both its Broughton St. and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport stores are now closed, but to-go orders of pre-packed 4-ounce cups, pints and ice cream sandwiches are available for pickup from the Leopold’s Creamery.