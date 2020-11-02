Local groups now accepting nominations of families deserving of Thanksgiving meal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saint Leo University’s Savannah Education Center and Savannah Feed the Hungry are partnering to help local families get a traditional Thanksgiving meal this holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is a holiday for spending quality time with family while making lasting memories. But for many this year, the pandemic has brought economic and other hardships, and they will not be able to afford a family dinner,” Saint Leo University said in a statement.

The organizations will feed 10 families this Thanksgiving. The community has until Nov. 16 to nominate a deserving family to receive a meal.

To nominate a family, e-mail savannah@saintleo.edu the following information:

Family name

Contact information

Why they are deserving

“Savannah Thanksgiving Meal” should be included in the subject line.

Families will be selected by the Saint Leo University staff and the Savannah Feed the Hungry team. Selected families will be notified on Wednesday, Nov. 18, with pickup instructions.