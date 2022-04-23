SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The city’s homeless authority estimates 4,000 people are without a home in Savannah. For so many of them, it is problem that just can’t be shaken.

“Camp Deliveries program strives to reach people who are in the more remote homeless camps in Savannah and Chatham County, and those are the camps that aren’t receiving the services from other programs,” explained Kristy Edenfield, Founder of Camp Deliveries. “Those are the people who don’t have access to soup kitchens because they are not within walking distance. Many of these camps are in food deserts.”

Every Wednesday, Kristy and several other ladies deliver products to seven total camps, taking specific orders to make sure those who need clothes, outdoor material, hygiene supplies, or even just clean drinking water are getting what they need.

“There are about 40 homeless camps throughout the city. There’s one homeless camp under the [Truman] bridge that people really think about and they get a lot of things delivered to their camp to the point where some things spoil. So these seven camps that we are working with are camps that aren’t getting attention, they’re camps that are hidden away,” Edenfield explained.

Meeting these people where they are at while providing a helping hand is extremely important for these ladies. For many of those who experience homelessness, the consistency that a program like this brings, especially for people who may not know where their next meal is coming from, means the world.

“It put a smile on my face and gave me hope because I know it’s hard, it’s hard…you see the consistency, the smiling faces that we see…that’s what keeps us going,” said a homeless woman who wished to remain anonymous.

Moving forward, Camp Deliveries has one big need and that’s space.

Currently, they’re operating out of Kristy’s home. If they can find a space in the near future, they’ll qualify for less expensive food products through the local food bank.

If you or anyone you know has a small space in mind that Camp Deliveries can use to house their items, you can reach out to them at 912-480-3898. For a full list of items you can donate to help the mission, click here.