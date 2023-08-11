SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia celebrated National S’mores Day.

Girls of all ages made the popular treats at the Girl Experience Center. Girl Scouts says s’more making is a tradition meant to bring girls and their families together.

Not only do they teach you how to make s’mores but they do a little more too.

Tammy Williams, Regional Director of Membership and Volunteer Support of the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia told News 3, “Girl Scouts gives you great values, especially in life skills. We have four pillars that girls can learn and participate from: life skills, STEM, entrepreneurship, and outdoors…you know get them outside.”

Many of you might know that the founder of Girls Scouts – Juliet Gordon Lowe – was born here in Savannah.