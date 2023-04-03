POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A little girl’s wish finally came true Monday afternoon thanks to the Make-A-Wish Georgia Foundation.

Eight-year-old Anela Curry was born with Sickle Cell Disease, and her only wish was to get a bedroom makeover, and that wish finally came true.

Meghan Lowe, Southeast Development Director of Make A Wish Georgia says they wanted to make this happen for this sweet girl.

“Her wish was a room redo. So, we have been working all weekend long to do a purple- pink princess, unicorn themed room redo for her upstairs,” Lowe said.

Lowe also goes into detail about what the room makeover process was like.

Lowe said, “We have painted and put together furniture and hung photos, mounted televisions to create this beautiful room for Anela.”

Sickle Cell Disease affects everyone differently and symptoms are unpredictable and can be severe. Anela was diagnosed with one of the worst cases, but despite her daily struggles her mother, Desiree Curry says it is a joy to see her smile.

“You don’t even understand the happiness of it all. Like if you knew, and my daughter’s only eight. Her journey that she’s had in life, just this short amount of time, just to see something like this happen for her, it’s amazing. Like I can’t be happier and these people are amazing. What they do for these kids, I can’t be more grateful for that,” Curry said.

For anyone going through a similar experience, Anela’s father, Gregory Curry says his daughter’s story is an example of not to give up because it only makes you stronger in the end.

Curry said, “You’re not alone, that’s for sure. It’s people here that will help you and everyone’s journey is a little bit different, but in the end we all kinda like just more so have to understand what we’re going through and kinda take it as a challenge.”

According to CDC, nearly 300,000 babies are born with Sickle Cell Disease every year.

To learn more about Make a Wish, click here.