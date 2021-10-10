Local gallery showcases Savannah’s most familiar faces painted on oyster shells

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Location Gallery is featuring 122 of Savannah’s most familiar faces painted on oyster shells.

The gallery’s Saints and Sinners are on display now, showcasing Savannahians Mayor Van Johson to Paula Deen and WSAV News 3’s very own Tina Tyus-Shaw.

Artists Shelley Smith and Martha Chapman helped design these pieces on old oyster shells. Smith says she wanted to create a gallery that represented Savannah as a community.

“We live in such a time where everybody’s sort of isolated from each other, we’re combative,” Smith says. “That sense of community is sort of broken down but the point was, with even different viewpoints, different lifestyles, different identities that we still are part of the Savannah community.”

The funds raised by the shell designs will go towards Hospice Savannah’s bereavement program.

“I just want to say thank you so much. This is quite an honor, and I love love love working in the community,” Tyus-Shaw says. “I marked — back in April — 29 years here in Savannah at WSAV and it’s in my heart to do what I can to make a difference in the lives of the others.”