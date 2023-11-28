SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Holidays mark celebrations and milestones. For some people this time of year can be especially difficult – one person who knows that all too well is Alexander Grant.

The TAG 3 Foundation was founded after the untimely death of the founder’s daughter. Grant also lost his father two weeks later. Alexander felt compelled to keep their memories alive and impact the lives of others by giving back to the community in honor of his daughter and father.

Today, we’re here to talk about how his grief journey has turned into a movement for local marginalized youth.