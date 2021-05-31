Local events bring communities together to honor Memorial Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local organizers prepare for several Memorial Day events across the Coastal Empire Monday.
The events plan to remember the men and women who paid the ultimate price for the country.
Monday’s events are listed below:
- Chatham County Veterans Council at Bonaventure Cemetery
- 9:30 a.m.
- Bonaventure Cemetery
- Flag ceremony and wreath placement
- Statesboro American Legion wreath laying event
- 10:00 a.m.
- at the Vietnam Veterans monument in Triangle Park
- Statesboro Memorial Day intoning of names
- 11:00 a.m.
- At the Bulloch County Judicial Annex, 20 Siebald St.
- Bloomingdale Memorial Day Ceremony
- 10:00 a.m.
- At Veterans Freedom Park
- Pooler Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony
- 11:30 a.m.
- on the Pooler City Hall lawn
- Mighty Eighth Memorial Day Ceremony
- 1:00 p.m.
- At The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force
- 175 Bourne Avenue – Pooler, Ga.