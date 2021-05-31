Local events bring communities together to honor Memorial Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - In the first major holiday weekend since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted their mask mandate for folks who are fully vaccinated, people are certainly taking advantage.

“We have been crazy busy, slammed," said John McCann, manager at Bernie's Oyster House on River Street. "As you can see all around me there are all kinds of people. We have been pretty understaffed just like a lot of other places all around town, all over the state of Georgia, but we’ve been doing our best to keep up.”