SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah restaurant, Brochu’s Family Tradition, made Bon Appetit Magazine’s 24 Best New Restaurants of 2023.

Located in the Starland District, the restaurant says it’s best known for its fried chicken and fancy seafood — a winning combination not only pleasing locals but hungry visitors across the nation.

Although Chef Andrew Brochu and his business partner/wife Sophie Brochu hail from Chicago, the two made the decision to create a Southern dining experience that’s both playful and tasty right here in the Hostess City.

Chef Andrew is both Michelin-starred and a James Beard Award finalist, but says that the food is more important than the accolades.

Bon Appetit says some of the top bites from Brochu’s Family Tradition include their popular fried chicken dinner which is brined in sweet tea and then fried. Another must-try dish is their cheddar rillette which is described as a mix between a fancy cheese ball and cauliflower mac and cheese. Don’t forget to grab the oysters with yuzu green peppercorn sauce as well as the dirty rice, cabbages, and assorted pies by the slice.

Patrons can also enjoy “Sour Hour” from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. which the restaurant says is a “brine, booze and bites” experience topped off with a matching “sour” playlist.

Interested in trying it out? Check out their photo gallery filled with their best bites!