Local drop-off locations to participate in DEA National Drug Take Back Day

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is October 26. According to the DEA, Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

On Saturday, communities across the country, including several in the Lowcountry and Georgia Empire, will host Drug Take Back events. The services are free and anonymous.

Savannah:

Savannah Police Department:

SPD Headquarters

201 Habersham Street

10am – 2pm

(912) 651-6675

Central Precinct

1710 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

(912) 651-6931

10am – 2pm

Beaufort County:

Beaufort

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

parking lot of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center

2001 Duke Street

Bluffton

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

parking lot of Beaufort County’s Bluffton Government Center

4819 Bluffton Parkway

Note– There will be no liquid medications, sharps, medical waste or inventory from medical practices accepted.

Find a location close to you HERE.