Local domestic violence organization to host ‘We Rise’ luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One Savannah woman is raising her voice to support abuse and domestic violence victims.

Like many women, Karen Alston suffered in silence.

“Domestic violence: it has no race, it has no gender, it has no career. It’s just who the person is and we don’t want to talk about it,” she said. “I didn’t want anybody to know that I was going through this type of behavior. I smiled, I put my makeup on, I did my job to the best of my ability.”

But Alston is speaking up now, turning her tragedy into a victory. She’s created 4 the Jewel N U Global, Inc. — a non-profit dedicated to advocating for abuse victims and their families.

“We were diamonds in the rough and we didn’t feel good about ourselves,” Alston said, adding. “But we realize there is a jewel inside each and every one of us.”

This Saturday, her organization is hosting a benefit “We Rise” luncheon at the Holiday Inn on West Bryan Street to benefit the Family Preservation Special Project for Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter is the guest speaker and survivors will be sharing their stories as well. WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw will also serve as the mistress of ceremony.

Dress attire is camouflage and pearls.

To learn more about the luncheon, or to purchase a ticket, visit here.