SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re looking for a taste of local art this weekend, check out “One Spirit Takes a Vacation,” a movie coming to the Trustees Theater.

The movie will be shown at 6:00 p.m. and feature dances inspired by places around the globe.

One Spirit Dance Academy has a long history in Savannah spanning over 20 years. Founded by Pastor Darrell Parker, the academy focuses on bringing dance ministry to a higher level of praise, worship, and professionalism.

Tickets will be sold for $25 apiece.