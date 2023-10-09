GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s “Georgia’s Own Day” for a local credit union and they used Monday morning as a day to give back to the community.

With the help of Savannah Feed the Hungry, over 50 of Georgia’s Own Credit Union employees prepared around 500 meal kits. Jack Yarbrough, President of the credit union’s southeast region, told News 3 the kits included rice, mac and cheese, corn, fruit, chicken and much more.

Karen Williams with Savannah Feed the Hungry told us all food items were purchased by Georgia’s Own Credit Union, making this a huge event for them.

“This event Georgia’s Own purchased every bit of this food,” Williams said. “Georgia’s own purchased it and as you see behind me, they’re assembling and then they will distribute out in the parking lot.”

For them, the drive to give back stems from the need in the community.

“There’s nothing like giving back,” Yarbrough said. “You never know when you’ll be on the other side of that. So, to be able to participate in this…we’re really grateful for it.”

Yarbrough also told News 3 that the credit union will have a turkey giveaway in November. WSAV will include updates online when the details are released.