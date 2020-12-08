Local credit union donates $8,500 to community gardens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Center Parc Credit Union awarded over $8,000 to local community gardens.

Friday, the credit union presented a $3,500 check for the community garden at the Moses Jackson Advancement Center.

The Moses Jackson Advancement Center supplies center members and the community fresh produce every harvesting season. The garden also offers learning opportunities for youth, adults and seniors in the community.

Thursday the credit union presented a $5,000 check to the Hudson Hill Community Garden Network.

The garden provides opportunities for local youth and produces food for Hudson Hill residents & the community food pantry.