POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A local construction firm is giving firefighters a free meal during Thanksgiving week.

Monday through Wednesday, the Dewitt Tilton Group is delivering lunches and Leopold’s Ice Cream to the City of Pooler’s firefighters. Nearly 70 firefighters will be fed this week.

This is the third year that Dewitt Tilton Group has given lunches to local first responders. The company says the tradition started when it was younger, smaller and located in Thunderbolt.