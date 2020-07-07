Local community organizations ask for donations to help Savannah immigrant families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Undocumented Youth Alliance (La SUYA) and Step Up Savannah are teaming up to raise money for immigrant families in need in the Coastal Empire.

La SUYA is a grassroots organization that works to provide resources for immigrant and undocumented people in the Coastal Empire.

The organization has established a GoFundMe to provide resources for those families in need that they serve.

Claudia Edison, a community organizer with La SUYA, says the organization has helped over 750 people since the pandemic began.

“A lot of the issues that are affecting the undocumented community right now are the same issues that are affecting everyone,” said Edison.

Still, she says many immigrant families need assistance because they are not eligible for government assistance like food stamps or government stimulus programs, even if they pay taxes.

“For even a lot of places like shelters, domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters and food banks, they even ask for government ID and Social Security numbers,” said Edison. “There are like no resources available to people who are applying for citizenship or haven’t got it yet.”

Most of the need will go towards providing food and rent assistance to those immigrant families in need.

“There’s a lot of need out here in Savannah,” she said. “Just because a lot of people don’t see it […] does not mean that it’s not here.”

Make a donation to the GoFundMe here.