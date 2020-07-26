Community gives back with local sidewalk chalk art competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The community is coming together this weekend to create art for a good cause.

Seth’s Chalk Art for a Cause is a sidewalk chalk competition that raises money for CURE Childhood Cancer. The 2020 theme is “A Hopeful Future.”

For a $10 entry fee, the contest is open to all people, of any age, and is judged by a panel of children currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Prizes are provided by a variety of local vendors, listed below.

Board and Brush Creative Studio

BLICK

Henny Penny

Painting With A Twist

Rancho Alegre

The Bayou Cafe

Ben & Jerry’s

Tequila’s Town

Little Diddles Sweetery

Latin Chicks

Krazian

River Street Sweets

Molly’s Fish & Chips

Savannah Food Truck Force

Bojangles’

Spanky’s

The competition is being held virtually this year, and was set for Saturday and Sunday. Due to rain, Seth’s Chalk Art for a Cause has been extended through Monday at 11:59 p.m. To register, CLICK HERE.