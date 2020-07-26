Community gives back with local sidewalk chalk art competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The community is coming together this weekend to create art for a good cause.
Seth’s Chalk Art for a Cause is a sidewalk chalk competition that raises money for CURE Childhood Cancer. The 2020 theme is “A Hopeful Future.”
For a $10 entry fee, the contest is open to all people, of any age, and is judged by a panel of children currently undergoing treatment for cancer.
Prizes are provided by a variety of local vendors, listed below.
- Board and Brush Creative Studio
- BLICK
- Henny Penny
- Painting With A Twist
- Rancho Alegre
- The Bayou Cafe
- Ben & Jerry’s
- Tequila’s Town
- Little Diddles Sweetery
- Latin Chicks
- Krazian
- River Street Sweets
- Molly’s Fish & Chips
- Savannah Food Truck Force
- Bojangles’
- Spanky’s
The competition is being held virtually this year, and was set for Saturday and Sunday. Due to rain, Seth’s Chalk Art for a Cause has been extended through Monday at 11:59 p.m. To register, CLICK HERE.