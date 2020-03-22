Local churches work to create human connections with their congregations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – People across the country are working to adapt to our “new normal.” Some churches use online platforms as a routine part of their weekly gatherings, but local church leaders in Savannah said they are working to find ways to virtually connect without losing members of their congregation.

Most traditional church services across the country are canceled as our nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, but local congregations said they are still finding ways to meet with their members.

“We didn’t want to have a service where we’d all gather in the same room and so we thought, ‘why not do it outside,'” Maj. Paul Egan, who led a special religious service at the Salvation Army, stated.

Bobby Jones, the Pastor for Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, said he is using technology to connect with his members.

“We decided that we would do Bible study virtually over the telephone lines and then for this Sunday for our service we would do our Sunday School over the telephone and also by Facebook Live as well,” Jones said — rethinking how to create human connections in a time where we cannot physically gather in communal spaces.

“We can always call on the phone, we can text, we can email, we can do the Facebook and all of that online,” Jones remarked.

The church leaders said it is vital to innovate opportunities to create community connections during social distancing .

“It’s stressful times, but the Salvation Army is going to be there doing the most good. We’re going to make the most of every effort to help people,” Egan said.

“Just hearing a voice, that’s I think a very touching, moving, and memorable thing to let people know that, one, we still remember you and that we still care and that we still love you and we’re here and available to you,” Jones stated.