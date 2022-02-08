Local church to host ‘Souper Bowl of Caring’ on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Mosaic Church plans to host an upcoming event to serve the local homeless community.

The Souper Bowl of Caring takes place on Sunday, February 13, at the Mosaic Church.

Organizers will be preparing lunch bags and other food donations for the homeless.

The church is accepting canned food donations now through Sunday.

Donors can drop-off canned foods at the church or Mosaic Preschool.

The church is located on the corner of Chief of Love and Canebrake roads in Savannah.

The Souper Bowl of Caring event starts at 10:00 a.m.Lean more about Mosaic Church at mosaicsav.org.