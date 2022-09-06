SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —St Philip AME Church will host its 2022 Wild & Crazy Auction on September 17.

The auction will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall located at 613 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. This event is open to the public.

New and gently used treasures will be available for purchase for pennies on the dollar. Items will include ladies’ and men’s fashion clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories, jewelry, gadgets, houseware items, art, books, photo albums, appliances, tools, equipment and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to submit live or silent bids. All proceeds from this auction will go towards reducing the church’s current mortgage.

Only cash and Givelify will be accepted for payment for auctioned items.

Festive music, delicious refreshments, and other fun things will be featured also.

For additional information or details, please contact the church’s office at (912) 233-2083.