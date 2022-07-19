GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — Living Hope Community Fellowship (LHCF) will host its annual Back 2 School Giveaway outreach event this Friday.

The giveaway will be held on July 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the LHCF Garden City Campus located at 5008 Augusta Road, Garden City, GA 31408.

Families can drive thru or walk up to receive school supplies for grades K-12, food bags for families with children, and packaged refreshments. P.A.C.K. Savannah will assist with providing food bags specifically to families with children.

The church says the giveaway is designed to encourage community families to #ExperienceHope and ensure our children are prepared for success opportunities when they return to the classroom.

“God’s Hope is promise-based and purpose-driven,” said Senior Pastor Joyce C. Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.