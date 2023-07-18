SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On July 30, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will host their back-to-school giveaway from 1-3 p.m.

They will be giving away 1,000 uniforms and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.

For all families on the southside of Savannah, this will be an opportunity to grab those back-to-school necessities before school starts.

If you would like to learn more about this event, you can call the Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship office at 912-921-5346 or email them at info@kingdomlifesav.org.